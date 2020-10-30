Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Altria Group (MO), Taylor Morrison (TMHC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Altria Group (MO) and Taylor Morrison (TMHC) with bullish sentiments.

Altria Group (MO)

In a report released yesterday, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Altria Group, with a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Modi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 66.6% success rate. Modi covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Estée Lauder Companies, Reynolds Consumer Products, and Spectrum Brands Holdings.

Altria Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $68.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Taylor Morrison (TMHC)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Dahl from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Taylor Morrison, with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $22.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Dahl is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 53.2% success rate. Dahl covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mohawk Industries, Skyline Champion, and Toll Brothers.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Taylor Morrison with a $31.57 average price target, a 32.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, Zelman & Assoc. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.