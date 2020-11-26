Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF), BRP (DOOO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF) and BRP (DOOO) with bullish sentiments.

Alimentation Couche Tard (ANCUF)

BMO Capital analyst Peter Sklar maintained a Buy rating on Alimentation Couche Tard today and set a price target of C$51.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $33.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Sklar is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.2% and a 54.1% success rate. Sklar covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Loblaw Companies, Canadian Tire, and Dollarama.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alimentation Couche Tard with a $40.22 average price target, a 17.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 17, National Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$53.00 price target.

BRP (DOOO)

National Bank analyst Cameron Doerksen maintained a Buy rating on BRP today and set a price target of C$88.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $54.06, close to its 52-week high of $60.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Doerksen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.9% and a 52.8% success rate. Doerksen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as TFI International, Canadian Pacific, and Canadian Railway.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for BRP with a $66.19 average price target, a 20.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, RBC Capital also upgraded the stock to Buy with a C$89.00 price target.

