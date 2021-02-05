Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Alibaba (BABA), Daimler (DDAIF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alibaba (BABA) and Daimler (DDAIF) with bullish sentiments.

Alibaba (BABA)

Nomura analyst Jialong Shi maintained a Buy rating on Alibaba on February 3 and set a price target of $329.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $266.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Shi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.4% and a 72.7% success rate. Shi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bilibili, NetEase, and Baidu.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alibaba with a $327.56 average price target, representing a 21.5% upside. In a report issued on January 22, Truist Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $326.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Daimler (DDAIF)

Warburg Research analyst Marc Rene Tonn maintained a Buy rating on Daimler yesterday and set a price target of EUR82.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $78.84.

Tonn has an average return of 8.6% when recommending Daimler.

According to TipRanks.com, Tonn is ranked #1068 out of 7271 analysts.

Daimler has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.84, representing a 6.2% upside. In a report issued on January 20, HSBC also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR66.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.