Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Alibaba (BABA), Aritzia (ATZAF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alibaba (BABA) and Aritzia (ATZAF) with bullish sentiments.

Alibaba (BABA)

In a report issued on September 22, Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Alibaba, with a price target of $300.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $269.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 60.7% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Jumia Technologies AG, and Zillow Group Class A.

Alibaba has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $305.83, representing a 14.1% upside. In a report issued on September 15, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $290.00 price target.

Aritzia (ATZAF)

In a report issued on September 23, Irene Nattel from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Aritzia, with a price target of C$24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $12.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Nattel is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 55.3% success rate. Nattel covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Alimentation Couche Tard, Loblaw Companies, and Casey’s General.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aritzia is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.26, representing a 50.6% upside. In a report issued on September 23, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$23.50 price target.

