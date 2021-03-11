Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Adidas (ADDYY), Stellantis (STLA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Adidas (ADDYY) and Stellantis (STLA) with bullish sentiments.

Adidas (ADDYY)

In a report issued on March 9, Carola Holtz from Kepler Capital upgraded Adidas to Buy, with a price target of EUR317.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $173.16, close to its 52-week high of $185.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is ranked #2678 out of 7358 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Adidas is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $377.86.

Stellantis (STLA)

Kepler Capital analyst Thomas Besson maintained a Buy rating on Stellantis on March 9 and set a price target of EUR20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 62.9% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Ferrari.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Stellantis with a $22.04 average price target, which is a 23.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 24, Citigroup also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR20.00 price target.

