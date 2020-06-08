Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Activision Blizzard (ATVI), L Brands (LB)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and L Brands (LB) with bullish sentiments.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.0% and a 60.7% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tyler Technologies, Sonim Technologies, and Axon Enterprise.

Activision Blizzard has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $77.96, representing a 14.7% upside. In a report issued on June 4, Ascendiant also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $84.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

L Brands (LB)

KeyBanc analyst Edward Yruma maintained a Buy rating on L Brands today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $18.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Yruma is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 57.8% success rate. Yruma covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Oxford Industries, Stitch Fix, and Tapestry.

Currently, the analyst consensus on L Brands is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $16.93, a -11.5% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 29, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on LB: