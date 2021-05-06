Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Activision Blizzard (ATVI), IAA (IAA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and IAA (IAA) with bullish sentiments.
Activision Blizzard (ATVI)
In a report issued on May 4, Colin Sebastian from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Activision Blizzard, with a price target of $118.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $90.08.
According to TipRanks.com, Sebastian is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 33.2% and a 72.5% success rate. Sebastian covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Playtika Holding, Paypal Holdings, and ChannelAdvisor.
Activision Blizzard has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $116.11, implying a 24.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 22, Jefferies also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $120.00 price target.
IAA (IAA)
Robert W. Baird analyst Craig Kennison maintained a Buy rating on IAA on May 4 and set a price target of $68.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $59.70.
According to TipRanks.com, Kennison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.3% and a 70.4% success rate. Kennison covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Camping World Holdings, and Winnebago Industries.
The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for IAA with a $67.75 average price target, representing an 11.2% upside. In a report released yesterday, Barrington also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $67.50 price target.
