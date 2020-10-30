Analysts Are Bullish on Top Consumer Goods Stocks: Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Consumer Goods sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Activision Blizzard (ATVI) and Deckers Outdoor (DECK) with bullish sentiments.

Activision Blizzard (ATVI)

In a report released yesterday, Andrew Uerkwitz from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Activision Blizzard, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $77.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Uerkwitz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 61.9% success rate. Uerkwitz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sonim Technologies, Axon Enterprise, and Unity Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Activision Blizzard with a $97.16 average price target, implying a 23.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, Stifel Nicolaus also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $102.00 price target.

Deckers Outdoor (DECK)

Susquehanna analyst Sam Poser reiterated a Buy rating on Deckers Outdoor yesterday and set a price target of $315.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $257.77, close to its 52-week high of $267.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Poser is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 54.0% success rate. Poser covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Canada Goose Holdings, and Wolverine World Wide.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Deckers Outdoor with a $272.00 average price target, a 9.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $273.00 price target.

