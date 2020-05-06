Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Stocks: Woodward (WWD), Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Woodward (WWD) and Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) with bullish sentiments.

Woodward (WWD)

Credit Suisse analyst Robert Spingarn maintained a Buy rating on Woodward yesterday and set a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $55.57, close to its 52-week low of $46.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Spingarn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 62.2% success rate. Spingarn covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Dynamics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Woodward with a $60.40 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

In a report released yesterday, Chris Parkinson from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on Axalta Coating Systems, with a price target of $29.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Parkinson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.7% and a 56.6% success rate. Parkinson covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compass Minerals International, Sherwin-Williams Company, and Pq Group Holdings.

Axalta Coating Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.83.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.