Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Stocks: Siemens Energy (SMEGF), BW Offshore (BGSWF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Siemens Energy (SMEGF) and BW Offshore (BGSWF) with bullish sentiments.

Siemens Energy (SMEGF)

Kepler Capital analyst William Mackie maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Energy on September 30 and set a price target of EUR28.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $25.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Mackie is ranked #2720 out of 7017 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Siemens Energy with a $32.81 average price target.

BW Offshore (BGSWF)

In a report issued on October 12, Kevin Roger from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on BW Offshore, with a price target of NOK60.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $3.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Roger is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 45.9% success rate. Roger covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Shelf Drilling, Borr Drilling, and Kvaerner ASA.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BW Offshore is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.40.

