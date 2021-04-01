Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Stocks: Precision Drilling (PDS), Badger Daylighting (BADFF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Precision Drilling (PDS), Badger Daylighting (BADFF) and Littelfuse (LFUS) with bullish sentiments.

Precision Drilling (PDS)

In a report issued on February 16, Cole Pereira from Stifel Nicolaus maintained a Buy rating on Precision Drilling, with a price target of C$42.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.61.

Pereira has an average return of 1.1% when recommending Precision Drilling.

According to TipRanks.com, Pereira is ranked #2388 out of 7415 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Precision Drilling with a $28.67 average price target, a 36.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$42.00 price target.

Badger Daylighting (BADFF)

Stifel Nicolaus analyst Maggie Macdougall maintained a Buy rating on Badger Daylighting on March 12 and set a price target of C$52.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $34.00, close to its 52-week high of $36.28.

Macdougall has an average return of 26.3% when recommending Badger Daylighting.

According to TipRanks.com, Macdougall is ranked #604 out of 7415 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Badger Daylighting is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $35.64, implying a 4.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$43.00 price target.

Littelfuse (LFUS)

In a report issued on March 24, David Kelley from Jefferies reiterated a Buy rating on Littelfuse, with a price target of $316.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $264.44, close to its 52-week high of $287.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelley is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.6% and a 67.7% success rate. Kelley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as BorgWarner, Veoneer, and Visteon.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Littelfuse with a $285.33 average price target.

