Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Stocks: Pentair (PNR), Greenbrier (GBX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Pentair (PNR) and Greenbrier (GBX) with bullish sentiments.

Pentair (PNR)

Morgan Stanley analyst Joshua Pokrzywinski maintained a Buy rating on Pentair today and set a price target of $35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Pokrzywinski is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.2% and a 39.4% success rate. Pokrzywinski covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Drainage Systems, Emerson Electric Company, and Honeywell International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pentair is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $36.86, which is a 18.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 31, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

Greenbrier (GBX)

In a report released today, Matt Elkott from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Greenbrier, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.16, close to its 52-week low of $12.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Elkott is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.3% and a 36.8% success rate. Elkott covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Freightcar America, and Trinity Industries.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Greenbrier is a Hold with an average price target of $22.50, implying a 35.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

