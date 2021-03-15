Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Stocks: Pembina Pipeline (PBA), Emerson Electric Company (EMR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Pembina Pipeline (PBA) and Emerson Electric Company (EMR) with bullish sentiments.

Pembina Pipeline (PBA)

Canaccord Genuity analyst John Bereznicki maintained a Buy rating on Pembina Pipeline on March 4 and set a price target of C$41.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.68, close to its 52-week high of $30.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Bereznicki has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -2.4% and a 48.2% success rate. Bereznicki covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Trican Well Service, Precision Drilling, and Inter Pipeline.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Pembina Pipeline is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.12, which is a 2.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, CIBC also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$39.00 price target.

Emerson Electric Company (EMR)

Cowen & Co. analyst Gautam Khanna maintained a Buy rating on Emerson Electric Company on March 5 and set a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $92.20, close to its 52-week high of $93.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.2% and a 70.1% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Emerson Electric Company with a $94.86 average price target.

