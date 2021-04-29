Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Stocks: International Seaways (INSW), Air Canada (ACDVF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on International Seaways (INSW) and Air Canada (ACDVF) with bullish sentiments.

International Seaways (INSW)

In a report issued on March 29, Magnus Fyhr from H.C. Wainwright initiated coverage with a Buy rating on International Seaways and a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $18.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Fyhr is ranked #6443 out of 7489 analysts.

International Seaways has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $26.75, which is a 51.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 15, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

Air Canada (ACDVF)

In a report issued on April 14, Savanthi Syth from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Air Canada, with a price target of C$35.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 58.3% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allegiant Travel Company, United Airlines Holdings, and Frontier Group Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Air Canada with a $24.32 average price target, a 18.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 4, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$28.00 price target.

