Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Stocks: Honeywell International (HON), DuPont de Nemours (DD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Honeywell International (HON) and DuPont de Nemours (DD) with bullish sentiments.

Honeywell International (HON)

J.P. Morgan analyst Stephen Tusa maintained a Buy rating on Honeywell International today and set a price target of $145.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $136.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Tusa is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.3% and a 70.2% success rate. Tusa covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Raytheon Technologies, Lennox International, and Rockwell Automation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Honeywell International with a $148.67 average price target, an 8.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 1, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $140.00 price target.

DuPont de Nemours (DD)

CFRA analyst Christopher Muir maintained a Buy rating on DuPont de Nemours today and set a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $45.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Muir is ranked #4717 out of 6520 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for DuPont de Nemours with a $52.78 average price target, which is a 14.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 20, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $55.00 price target.

