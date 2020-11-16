Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Stocks: HD Supply Holdings (HDS), Azul SA (AZUL)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on HD Supply Holdings (HDS) and Azul SA (AZUL) with bullish sentiments.

HD Supply Holdings (HDS)

Raymond James analyst Sam Darkatsh maintained a Buy rating on HD Supply Holdings today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $55.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Darkatsh is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 53.6% success rate. Darkatsh covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Foundation Building Materials, Beacon Roofing Supply, and Wesco International.

HD Supply Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $45.13.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Azul SA (AZUL)

Raymond James analyst Savanthi Syth maintained a Buy rating on Azul SA today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $17.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 57.0% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as International Consolidated Airlines, Allegiant Travel Company, and United Airlines Holdings.

Azul SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $18.67, implying an 11.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 9, Seaport Global also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $23.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.