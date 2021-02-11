Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Stocks: Generac Holdings (GNRC), Dcp Midstream Partners (DCP)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Generac Holdings (GNRC), Dcp Midstream Partners (DCP) and Copa Holdings (CPA) with bullish sentiments.

Generac Holdings (GNRC)

In a report released today, Christopher Glynn from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Generac Holdings, with a price target of $235.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $277.54, close to its 52-week high of $287.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Glynn is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.4% and a 66.7% success rate. Glynn covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerson Electric Company, Honeywell International, and Wesco International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Generac Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $276.63, representing a 0.0% upside. In a report issued on February 4, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $340.00 price target.

Dcp Midstream Partners (DCP)

Raymond James analyst James Weston maintained a Buy rating on Dcp Midstream Partners yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $20.92, close to its 52-week high of $24.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Weston is ranked #3462 out of 7304 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dcp Midstream Partners is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.67, representing a 13.7% upside. In a report issued on February 3, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $28.00 price target.

Copa Holdings (CPA)

In a report released yesterday, Savanthi Syth from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Copa Holdings. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $77.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Syth is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.6% and a 57.1% success rate. Syth covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as United Airlines Holdings, Allegiant Travel Company, and Southwest Airlines.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Copa Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $81.14.

