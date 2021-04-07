Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Stocks: Exterran (EXTN)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Exterran (EXTN) with bullish sentiments.

Exterran (EXTN)

In a report issued on March 23, Subash Chandra from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Exterran, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $3.54, close to its 52-week low of $3.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Chandra is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.6% and a 44.9% success rate. Chandra covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Antero Resources, and Cabot Oil & Gas.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Exterran with a $11.00 average price target.

