Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Stocks: DHT Holdings (DHT), BW Offshore (BGSWF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on DHT Holdings (DHT) and BW Offshore (BGSWF) with bullish sentiments.

DHT Holdings (DHT)

Kepler Capital analyst Petter Haugen maintained a Buy rating on DHT Holdings on March 24 and set a price target of $9.10. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Haugen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 17.5% and a 81.4% success rate. Haugen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Hoegh LNG Partners, Deutsche Post, and Stolt-Nielsen.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DHT Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $8.23.

BW Offshore (BGSWF)

In a report issued on March 24, Magnus Olsvik from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on BW Offshore, with a price target of NOK65.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $3.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Olsvik is ranked #3331 out of 7400 analysts.

BW Offshore has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.55.

