Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Stocks: Dana Holding (DAN), Honeywell International (HON)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Dana Holding (DAN) and Honeywell International (HON) with bullish sentiments.

Dana Holding (DAN)

Credit Suisse analyst Dan Levy maintained a Buy rating on Dana Holding today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $10.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Levy has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -48.8% and a 12.9% success rate. Levy covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Magna International, Delphi Technologies, and American Axle.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Dana Holding with a $12.40 average price target, which is a 12.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Honeywell International (HON)

In a report released today, Gautam Khanna from Cowen & Co. maintained a Buy rating on Honeywell International, with a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $136.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Khanna is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 5.7% and a 60.8% success rate. Khanna covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Huntington Ingalls, and General Electric.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Honeywell International with a $157.09 average price target, a 12.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 16, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $156.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on HON: