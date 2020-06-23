Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Stocks: Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF), Burcon Nutrascience (BUROF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF) and Burcon Nutrascience (BUROF) with bullish sentiments.

Curaleaf Holdings (CURLF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Matt Bottomley maintained a Buy rating on Curaleaf Holdings yesterday and set a price target of C$15.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $5.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Bottomley is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 46.7% success rate. Bottomley covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Supreme Cannabis Company, Harvest Health & Recreation, and Vireo Health International.

Curaleaf Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.67, implying an 83.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 8, Roth Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Burcon Nutrascience (BUROF)

In a report released yesterday, Tania Gonsalves from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Burcon Nutrascience, with a price target of C$1.75. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.22.

Gonsalves has an average return of 52.5% when recommending Burcon Nutrascience.

According to TipRanks.com, Gonsalves is ranked #5181 out of 6714 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Burcon Nutrascience with a $1.29 average price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.