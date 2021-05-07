Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Stocks: Core-Mark Holding Company (CORE), Construction Partners (ROAD)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Core-Mark Holding Company (CORE) and Construction Partners (ROAD) with bullish sentiments.

Core-Mark Holding Company (CORE)

In a report released today, Bobby Griffin from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Core-Mark Holding Company, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $42.73, close to its 52-week high of $43.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Griffin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 40.2% and a 84.4% success rate. Griffin covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Dick’s Sporting Goods, Advance Auto Parts, and Bed Bath & Beyond.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Core-Mark Holding Company with a $43.25 average price target, a 1.3% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $48.00 price target.

Construction Partners (ROAD)

In a report released today, Joshua Wilson from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Construction Partners. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.95.

Wilson has an average return of 54.0% when recommending Construction Partners.

According to TipRanks.com, Wilson is ranked #472 out of 7492 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Construction Partners with a $32.00 average price target.

