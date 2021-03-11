Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Stocks: Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI), WW Grainger (GWW)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI), WW Grainger (GWW) and Li Auto (LI) with bullish sentiments.

Commercial Vehicle Group (CVGI)

Colliers Securities analyst Michael Shlisky maintained a Buy rating on Commercial Vehicle Group today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.80, close to its 52-week high of $10.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Shlisky is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 24.1% and a 49.5% success rate. Shlisky covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Columbus Mckinnon, Manitowoc Company, and The Toro Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Commercial Vehicle Group with a $11.00 average price target, representing a 9.5% upside. In a report issued on March 9, Barrington also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

WW Grainger (GWW)

In a report issued on March 9, David Manthey from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on WW Grainger, with a price target of $440.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $395.91, close to its 52-week high of $427.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Manthey is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.4% and a 73.4% success rate. Manthey covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as SiteOne Landscape Supply, Builders Firstsource, and Fastenal Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for WW Grainger with a $409.56 average price target, representing a 4.8% upside. In a report issued on March 3, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $420.00 price target.

Li Auto (LI)

Li Auto received a Buy rating and a $37.00 price target from Needham analyst Vincent Yu today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $23.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Yu is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 65.4% and a 64.8% success rate. Yu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tencent Music Entertainment Group, China Online Education Group, and Ehang Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Li Auto with a $40.21 average price target, a 65.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 26, Daiwa also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $34.00 price target.

