Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Stocks: BorgWarner (BWA)

In a report issued on June 2, Luke Junk from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on BorgWarner, with a price target of $53.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $52.25, close to its 52-week high of $55.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Junk is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 66.7% success rate. Junk covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Allison Transmission Holdings, Littelfuse, and Autoliv.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for BorgWarner with a $55.25 average price target, which is a 3.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 21, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

