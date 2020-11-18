Analysts Are Bullish on Top Conglomerates Stocks: Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC), EasyJet (EJTTF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Conglomerates sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC) and EasyJet (EJTTF) with bullish sentiments.

Altra Industrial Motion (AIMC)

In a report released today, Jeffrey Hammond from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Altra Industrial Motion, with a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $54.78, close to its 52-week high of $56.45.

According to TipRanks.com, Hammond is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.4% and a 59.5% success rate. Hammond covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Circor International, Gates Industrial, and Enpro Industries.

Altra Industrial Motion has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

EasyJet (EJTTF)

UBS analyst Jarrod Castle maintained a Buy rating on EasyJet yesterday and set a price target of £10.25. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.28.

Castle has an average return of 10.3% when recommending EasyJet.

According to TipRanks.com, Castle is ranked #5491 out of 7090 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EasyJet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $10.24, which is a 1.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 11, Merrill Lynch also upgraded the stock to Buy with a £9.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.