Analysts Are Bullish on These Utilities Stocks: Warrior Met Coal (HCC), PDC Energy (PDCE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Warrior Met Coal (HCC) and PDC Energy (PDCE) with bullish sentiments.

Warrior Met Coal (HCC)

In a report released today, Lucas Pipes from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Warrior Met Coal, with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.28.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -16.0% and a 34.2% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Novagold Resources New, US Silica Holdings, and Century Aluminum.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Warrior Met Coal with a $22.75 average price target, which is a 54.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

PDC Energy (PDCE)

In a report released today, Irene Haas from Imperial Capital maintained a Buy rating on PDC Energy, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $13.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Haas ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -5.4% and a 41.3% success rate. Haas covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Magnolia Oil & Gas, Matador Resources, and Montage Resources.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for PDC Energy with a $19.41 average price target, implying a 50.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 1, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.