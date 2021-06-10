Analysts Are Bullish on These Utilities Stocks: TotalEnergies (TOT), EON SE (EONGY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on TotalEnergies (TOT) and EON SE (EONGY) with bullish sentiments.

TotalEnergies (TOT)

Kepler Capital analyst Bertrand Hodee maintained a Buy rating on TotalEnergies on June 8 and set a price target of EUR50.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $48.59, close to its 52-week high of $50.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Hodee is ranked #1569 out of 7547 analysts.

TotalEnergies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $60.24, representing a 23.8% upside. In a report issued on June 8, MKM Partners also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

EON SE (EONGY)

Kepler Capital analyst Ingo Becker maintained a Buy rating on EON SE on June 8 and set a price target of EUR15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Becker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.3% and a 64.1% success rate. Becker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Uniper SE, ENGIE SA, and Endesa.

Currently, the analyst consensus on EON SE is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.26.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.