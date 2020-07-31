Analysts Are Bullish on These Utilities Stocks: Ramaco Resources (METC), Northwestern (NWE)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Ramaco Resources (METC) and Northwestern (NWE) with bullish sentiments.

Ramaco Resources (METC)

In a report issued on March 24, Lucas Pipes from B.Riley FBR maintained a Buy rating on Ramaco Resources, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Pipes is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -15.5% and a 34.8% success rate. Pipes covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Novagold Resources New, US Silica Holdings, and Century Aluminum.

Ramaco Resources has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $5.50, representing a 135.0% upside. In a report issued on April 16, BMO Capital also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $4.50 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.