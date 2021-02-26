Analysts Are Bullish on These Utilities Stocks: Pioneer Natural (PXD), Duke Energy (DUK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Pioneer Natural (PXD), Duke Energy (DUK) and Hollyfrontier (HFC) with bullish sentiments.

Pioneer Natural (PXD)

In a report released yesterday, Scott Hanold from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Pioneer Natural, with a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $149.05, close to its 52-week high of $151.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Hanold has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -2.1% and a 40.7% success rate. Hanold covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Centennial Resource Development, Northern Oil And Gas, and Southwestern Energy.

Pioneer Natural has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $160.00, implying a 5.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 19, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $144.00 price target.

Duke Energy (DUK)

RBC Capital analyst Shelby Tucker maintained a Buy rating on Duke Energy on February 24 and set a price target of $109.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $87.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Tucker is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.3% and a 64.6% success rate. Tucker covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Public Service Enterprise, American Electric Power, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Duke Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $100.90, which is a 15.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 11, Guggenheim also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $107.00 price target.

Hollyfrontier (HFC)

RBC Capital analyst T J Schultz maintained a Buy rating on Hollyfrontier yesterday and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $38.41, close to its 52-week high of $41.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Schultz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 66.0% success rate. Schultz covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Equitrans Midstream, and NGL Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hollyfrontier with a $34.88 average price target, which is a -10.0% downside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

