Analysts Are Bullish on These Utilities Stocks: Nextera Energy Partners (NEP), WPX Energy (WPX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Nextera Energy Partners (NEP) and WPX Energy (WPX) with bullish sentiments.

Nextera Energy Partners (NEP)

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov maintained a Buy rating on Nextera Energy Partners today and set a price target of $73.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $65.73, close to its 52-week high of $68.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.9% and a 56.5% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras, Maxeon Solar Technologies, and Occidental Petroleum.

Nextera Energy Partners has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.44, a 2.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 19, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $69.00 price target.

WPX Energy (WPX)

In a report released today, John Freeman from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on WPX Energy, with a price target of $7.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $4.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -22.1% and a 19.2% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Stone Minerals, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

WPX Energy has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $7.21, a 45.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 21, Mizuho Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $6.00 price target.

