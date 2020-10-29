Analysts Are Bullish on These Utilities Stocks: Conocophillips (COP), CNX Resources (CNX)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Conocophillips (COP) and CNX Resources (CNX) with bullish sentiments.

Conocophillips (COP)

Raymond James analyst Pavel Molchanov reiterated a Buy rating on Conocophillips today and set a price target of $44.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $29.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Molchanov is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.4% and a 55.1% success rate. Molchanov covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Petroleo Brasileiro SA- Petrobras, Maxeon Solar Technologies, and Nextera Energy Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Conocophillips is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $48.73, implying a 73.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 14, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

CNX Resources (CNX)

Raymond James analyst John Freeman maintained a Buy rating on CNX Resources today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -22.3% and a 19.8% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Black Stone Minerals, Southwestern Energy, and Matador Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CNX Resources is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $13.20.

