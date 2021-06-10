Analysts Are Bullish on These Utilities Stocks: CMS Energy (CMS)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and CMS Energy (CMS) with bullish sentiments.

CMS Energy (CMS)

In a report issued on April 30, Michael Weinstein W. from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on CMS Energy, with a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $59.93.

According to TipRanks.com, W. is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 35.6% and a 70.1% success rate. W. covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle West Capital, Consolidated Edison, and Centerpoint Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CMS Energy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $67.44, a 12.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 30, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $69.00 price target.

