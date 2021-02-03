Analysts Are Bullish on These Utilities Stocks: Chesapeake Utilities (CPK)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Chesapeake Utilities (CPK) with bullish sentiments.

Chesapeake Utilities (CPK)

Maxim Group analyst Tate Sullivan maintained a Buy rating on Chesapeake Utilities on March 23 and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $102.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Sullivan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 27.2% and a 50.5% success rate. Sullivan covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Natural Gas Services Group, Ceco Environmental, and Capstone Turbine.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chesapeake Utilities is a Hold with an average price target of $105.33.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on CPK: