Analysts Are Bullish on These Utilities Stocks: Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP), Suncor Energy (SU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP) and Suncor Energy (SU) with bullish sentiments.

Brookfield Infrastructure (BIP)

In a report released today, Frederic Bastien from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Brookfield Infrastructure, with a price target of C$78.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $54.05, close to its 52-week high of $55.54.

Bastien has an average return of 18.4% when recommending Brookfield Infrastructure.

According to TipRanks.com, Bastien is ranked #566 out of 7535 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brookfield Infrastructure is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $60.17.

Suncor Energy (SU)

In a report released today, Chris Cox from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Suncor Energy, with a price target of C$35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.14, close to its 52-week high of $24.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -2.8% and a 56.1% success rate. Cox covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Advantage Oil & Gas, Paramount Resources, and Canadian Natural.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Suncor Energy with a $28.92 average price target, implying a 25.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 12, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

