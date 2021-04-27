Analysts Are Bullish on These Utilities Stocks: BP (BP), Hess (HES)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on BP (BP) and Hess (HES) with bullish sentiments.

BP (BP)

In a report released today, Justin Jenkins from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on BP, with a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Jenkins is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 59.1% success rate. Jenkins covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Holly Energy Partners, and Crossamerica Partners.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BP is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $28.77.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Hess (HES)

In a report released today, John Freeman from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Hess. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $70.45, close to its 52-week high of $76.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Freeman is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 40.7% success rate. Freeman covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as National Fuel Gas Company, Continental Resources, and Black Stone Minerals.

Hess has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $86.78, which is a 26.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 14, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $81.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.