Analysts Are Bullish on These Utilities Stocks: ARC Resources (AETUF), Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ARC Resources (AETUF) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY) with bullish sentiments.

ARC Resources (AETUF)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Anthony Petrucci maintained a Buy rating on ARC Resources today and set a price target of C$10.50. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.88, close to its 52-week high of $6.93.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrucci is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 39.5% success rate. Petrucci covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Crescent Point Energy, and PrairieSky Royalty.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for ARC Resources with a $9.22 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Magnolia Oil & Gas (MGY)

Northland Securities analyst Subash Chandra maintained a Buy rating on Magnolia Oil & Gas yesterday and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.93, close to its 52-week high of $13.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Chandra is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.3% and a 45.7% success rate. Chandra covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Continental Resources, Southwestern Energy, and Antero Resources.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Magnolia Oil & Gas is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.31, representing a 9.7% upside. In a report issued on April 20, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.50 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.