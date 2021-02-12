Analysts Are Bullish on These Utilities Stocks: ARC Resources (AETUF), Birchcliff Energy (BIREF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Utilities sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on ARC Resources (AETUF) and Birchcliff Energy (BIREF) with bullish sentiments.

ARC Resources (AETUF)

ARC Resources received a Buy rating and a C$12.00 price target from Raymond James analyst Jeremy Mccrea today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $6.10, close to its 52-week high of $6.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Mccrea has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -11.5% and a 35.7% success rate. Mccrea covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Tamarack Valley Energy, Whitecap Resources, and Birchcliff Energy.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ARC Resources is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $7.83, representing a 25.3% upside. In a report issued on February 2, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$10.00 price target.

Birchcliff Energy (BIREF)

In a report released today, Jordan McNiven from Tudor Pickering maintained a Buy rating on Birchcliff Energy, with a price target of C$4.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $2.39, close to its 52-week high of $2.58.

McNiven has an average return of 51.7% when recommending Birchcliff Energy.

According to TipRanks.com, McNiven is ranked #1188 out of 7308 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Birchcliff Energy is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $2.98, which is a 38.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$3.50 price target.

