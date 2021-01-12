Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Zscaler (ZS), Ichor Holdings (ICHR)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Zscaler (ZS) and Ichor Holdings (ICHR) with bullish sentiments.

Zscaler (ZS)

In a report released yesterday, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Zscaler, with a price target of $205.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $204.09, close to its 52-week high of $212.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 39.1% and a 79.2% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zscaler is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $202.00, representing a 0.4% upside. In a report issued on January 4, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $225.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ichor Holdings (ICHR)

In a report released yesterday, Mitch Steves from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Ichor Holdings, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $36.45, close to its 52-week high of $39.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Steves is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.7% and a 81.4% success rate. Steves covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Dialog Semiconductor, and Texas Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ichor Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $41.20, implying an 11.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, D.A. Davidson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $43.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.