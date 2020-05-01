Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Zendesk (ZEN), Atlassian (TEAM)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Zendesk (ZEN) and Atlassian (TEAM) with bullish sentiments.

Zendesk (ZEN)

RBC Capital analyst Alex Zukin maintained a Buy rating on Zendesk today and set a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $72.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.5% and a 71.2% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Slack Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zendesk is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $87.00, a 14.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Atlassian (TEAM)

Morgan Stanley analyst Keith Weiss maintained a Buy rating on Atlassian today and set a price target of $173.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $148.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Weiss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 68.0% success rate. Weiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palo Alto Networks, Slack Technologies, and NortonLifeLock.

Atlassian has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $160.00, representing a 4.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $170.00 price target.

