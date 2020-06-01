Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Yext (YEXT), Elastic (ESTC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Yext (YEXT), Elastic (ESTC) and DXC Technology Company (DXC) with bullish sentiments.

Yext (YEXT)

In a report issued on May 29, Mark Mahaney from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Yext, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Mahaney is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.4% and a 58.6% success rate. Mahaney covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Jumia Technologies AG, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Yext with a $20.25 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Elastic (ESTC)

In a report issued on May 29, Matthew Hedberg from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Elastic, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $85.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 23.5% and a 76.0% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Elastic with a $71.83 average price target.

DXC Technology Company (DXC)

In a report issued on May 29, Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on DXC Technology Company, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $14.21, close to its 52-week low of $7.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.2% and a 73.3% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Bottomline Technologies, and Jack Henry & Associates.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for DXC Technology Company with a $21.75 average price target, representing a 45.5% upside. In a report issued on May 21, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.