Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Vonage Holdings (VG), Quisitive Technology Solutions (QUISF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Vonage Holdings (VG), Quisitive Technology Solutions (QUISF) and Everbridge (EVBG) with bullish sentiments.

Vonage Holdings (VG)

Colliers Securities analyst Catharine Trebnick reiterated a Buy rating on Vonage Holdings on March 8 and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Trebnick is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.0% and a 53.1% success rate. Trebnick covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Ping Identity Holding, Palo Alto Networks, and CyberArk Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Vonage Holdings with a $16.44 average price target, which is a 34.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 5, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Quisitive Technology Solutions (QUISF)

Echelon Wealth Partners analyst Rob Goff maintained a Buy rating on Quisitive Technology Solutions on March 8 and set a price target of C$1.90. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1.21, close to its 52-week high of $1.38.

Goff has an average return of 211.9% when recommending Quisitive Technology Solutions.

According to TipRanks.com, Goff is ranked #38 out of 7379 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Quisitive Technology Solutions is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $1.52.

Everbridge (EVBG)

In a report issued on March 8, Ryan MacWilliams from Stephens maintained a Buy rating on Everbridge, with a price target of $165.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $140.96.

According to TipRanks.com, MacWilliams is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.7% and a 75.9% success rate. MacWilliams covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, ZoomInfo Technologies, and Vonage Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Everbridge is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $170.71.

