Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Veritone (VERI), Okta (OKTA)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Veritone (VERI), Okta (OKTA) and Exfo (EXFO) with bullish sentiments.

Veritone (VERI)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Veritone, with a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 57.3% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Veritone has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.00, implying a 73.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 6, Roth Capital also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $18.00 price target.

Okta (OKTA)

In a report released today, Shaul Eyal from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Okta, with a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $236.60, close to its 52-week high of $240.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 73.0% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Nuance Communications, and Ping Identity Holding.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Okta with a $237.00 average price target.

Exfo (EXFO)

In a report released today, Tim Savageaux from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Exfo, with a price target of $5.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $3.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Savageaux is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.9% and a 52.8% success rate. Savageaux covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Communications Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exfo is a Hold with an average price target of $4.15.

