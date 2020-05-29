Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Veeva Systems (VEEV), VMware (VMW)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Veeva Systems (VEEV) and VMware (VMW) with bullish sentiments.

Veeva Systems (VEEV)

Piper Sandler analyst Brent Bracelin maintained a Buy rating on Veeva Systems today and set a price target of $220.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $204.20, close to its 52-week high of $206.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Bracelin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.6% and a 79.8% success rate. Bracelin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Slack Technologies, Bill.com Holdings, and Coupa Software.

Veeva Systems has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $189.08, implying a -2.4% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 22, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $226.00 price target.

VMware (VMW)

In a report released today, Alex Kurtz from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on VMware, with a price target of $170.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $142.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Kurtz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 60.6% success rate. Kurtz covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Cisco Systems, and Epam Systems.

VMware has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $155.15, a 10.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 27, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $152.00 price target.

