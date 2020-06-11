Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Varonis Systems (VRNS), Ducommun (DCO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Varonis Systems (VRNS), Ducommun (DCO) and Pure Storage (PSTG) with bullish sentiments.

Varonis Systems (VRNS)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Varonis Systems, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $85.97, close to its 52-week high of $93.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.0% and a 56.5% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and Forescout Technologies.

Varonis Systems has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $84.13, a -2.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 9, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $96.00 price target.

Ducommun (DCO)

In a report released today, Kenneth Herbert from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Ducommun, with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $38.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.9% and a 66.8% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rada Electronics Industries, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, and Spirit AeroSystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ducommun is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $41.80.

Pure Storage (PSTG)

Susquehanna analyst Mehdi Hosseini reiterated a Buy rating on Pure Storage today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $17.05.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.7% and a 49.2% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Energy Industries, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Keysight Technologies.

Pure Storage has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.27, representing a 18.5% upside. In a report issued on May 28, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $20.00 price target.

