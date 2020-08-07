Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Uber Technologies (UBER), Plug Power (PLUG)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Uber Technologies (UBER), Plug Power (PLUG) and Q2 Holdings (QTWO) with bullish sentiments.

Uber Technologies (UBER)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Graham from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Uber Technologies, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.71.

Graham has an average return of 10.0% when recommending Uber Technologies.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is ranked #112 out of 6876 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Uber Technologies with a $41.89 average price target, a 25.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 28, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Plug Power (PLUG)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Jonathan Dorsheimer maintained a Buy rating on Plug Power yesterday and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.73, close to its 52-week high of $11.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.3% and a 48.8% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, IPG Photonics, and nLIGHT.

Plug Power has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.37, which is a 2.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, H.C. Wainwright also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Q2 Holdings (QTWO)

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Q2 Holdings, with a price target of $116.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $102.54, close to its 52-week high of $106.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.0% and a 75.7% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Coupa Software.

Q2 Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $109.44, representing a 6.4% upside. In a report issued on July 28, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.