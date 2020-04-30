Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: Tyler Technologies (TYL), Cisco Systems (CSCO)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Tyler Technologies (TYL) and Cisco Systems (CSCO) with bullish sentiments.

Tyler Technologies (TYL)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Tyler Technologies, with a price target of $380.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $320.99, close to its 52-week high of $340.81.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 63.7% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Bill.com Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Tyler Technologies is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $329.71, which is a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

In a report released today, Ittai Kidron from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Cisco Systems, with a price target of $46.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $43.34.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.7% and a 71.3% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Zoom Video Communications, and Slack Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cisco Systems with a $46.40 average price target.

