Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: T Mobile US (TMUS), Science Applications (SAIC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on T Mobile US (TMUS) and Science Applications (SAIC) with bullish sentiments.

T Mobile US (TMUS)

In a report released yesterday, David Barden from Merrill Lynch maintained a Buy rating on T Mobile US, with a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $101.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Barden is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.2% and a 57.1% success rate. Barden covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CenturyLink, Verizon, and AT&T.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for T Mobile US with a $103.70 average price target, a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Goldman Sachs also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $123.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Science Applications (SAIC)

In a report released today, Edward Caso from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Science Applications. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $84.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.0% and a 58.8% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, DXC Technology Company, and Exlservice Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Science Applications with a $94.00 average price target, representing a 9.4% upside. In a report issued on May 5, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on SAIC: