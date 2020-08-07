Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: T Mobile US (TMUS), Micron (MU)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on T Mobile US (TMUS) and Micron (MU) with bullish sentiments.

T Mobile US (TMUS)

In a report released today, Brett Feldman from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on T Mobile US, with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $108.10, close to its 52-week high of $111.58.

Feldman has an average return of 29.0% when recommending T Mobile US.

According to TipRanks.com, Feldman is ranked #432 out of 6876 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for T Mobile US with a $116.68 average price target, implying an 8.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, BNP Paribas also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $130.00 price target.

Micron (MU)

Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann maintained a Buy rating on Micron today and set a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $48.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Mosesmann is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 65.9% success rate. Mosesmann covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Texas Instruments, and Monolithic Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Micron is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $65.10, implying a 30.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 23, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

