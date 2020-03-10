Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: T Mobile US (TMUS), Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on T Mobile US (TMUS) and Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC) with bullish sentiments.

T Mobile US (TMUS)

In a report released yesterday, Kannan Venkateshwar from Barclays maintained a Buy rating on T Mobile US, with a price target of $94.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $79.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Venkateshwar is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.9% and a 51.9% success rate. Venkateshwar covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Charter Communications, New York Times, and Dish Network.

T Mobile US has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $102.09, implying a 22.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Magic Software Enterprises (MGIC)

Barclays analyst Tavy Rosner maintained a Buy rating on Magic Software Enterprises yesterday and set a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.35, close to its 52-week low of $8.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Rosner is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.6% and a 57.7% success rate. Rosner covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Sapiens International, Nice-Systems, and Amdocs.

The the analyst consensus on Magic Software Enterprises is currently a Hold rating.

