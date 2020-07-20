Analysts Are Bullish on These Technology Stocks: T Mobile US (TMUS), Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on T Mobile US (TMUS) and Airbus Group SE (EADSF) with bullish sentiments.

T Mobile US (TMUS)

J.P. Morgan analyst Philip Cusick maintained a Buy rating on T Mobile US yesterday and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $105.35, close to its 52-week high of $111.58.

Cusick has an average return of 30.9% when recommending T Mobile US.

According to TipRanks.com, Cusick is ranked #757 out of 6793 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on T Mobile US is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $114.17, which is an 8.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 8, Argus Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $123.00 price target.

Airbus Group SE (EADSF)

UBS analyst Celine Fornaro maintained a Buy rating on Airbus Group SE today and set a price target of EUR103.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $76.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Fornaro is ranked #6542 out of 6793 analysts.

Airbus Group SE has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $84.17, implying a 12.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 7, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR94.00 price target.

